OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 409,690 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

