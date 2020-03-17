Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nucor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nucor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Nucor by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Nucor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 812,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Nucor stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $61.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

