Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVAX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $6.91 on Friday. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $298.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.