Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

