Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $39,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after acquiring an additional 621,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 547,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 533,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.