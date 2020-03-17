Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 3,974 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Total were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. Total SA has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Total SA will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 354,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,532 and have sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

