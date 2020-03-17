Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price objective decreased by Imperial Capital from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.79 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 583,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77. Insiders purchased a total of 10,947,863 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,332 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the period.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

