NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.55. NOMURA RESH INS/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

