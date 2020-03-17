Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,164 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $299.65 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $298.53 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.38 and a 200-day moving average of $413.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.