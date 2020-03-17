Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Edison International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Edison International in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

