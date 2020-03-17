Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,893 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $368,986,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $41,152,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $32,164,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth $26,674,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Lennar by 1,014.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 445,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,868,000 after purchasing an additional 405,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Lennar stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 14.37.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

