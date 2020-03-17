Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

