Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,255,053 shares of company stock worth $157,594,425. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $94.98 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

