Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.41 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $851.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,058.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,126.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $840.91 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (down previously from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,237.80.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.