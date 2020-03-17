Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Infosys by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Infosys by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Infosys by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,484 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,803,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Infosys by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFY opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

