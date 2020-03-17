Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,154,000 after acquiring an additional 229,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,237,000 after acquiring an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after acquiring an additional 584,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Shares of AIV stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.