Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

