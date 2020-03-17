Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 797 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,964. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.