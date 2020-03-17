Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 35,223 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $835,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,713,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,455,000 after purchasing an additional 782,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 666,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 345,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

