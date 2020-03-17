NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) and Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NASDAQ:RCS) Head-To-Head Survey

NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) and Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeXt Innovation and Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXt Innovation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeXt Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund.

Risk and Volatility

NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeXt Innovation and Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 60.99 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -13.51 Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeXt Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund.

Profitability

This table compares NeXt Innovation and Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94% Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeXt Innovation

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on top down stock picking approach to create its portfolio. PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc. was formed on February 24, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

