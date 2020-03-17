NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 333,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NexGen Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.