NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “
Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.84.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
