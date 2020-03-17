News (NASDAQ:NWS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered News from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. News has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in News by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in News by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in News in the 3rd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in News by 838.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

