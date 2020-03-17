Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,550 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Newmark Group worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Newmark Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Newmark Group Inc has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

