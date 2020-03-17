NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

