National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires C$404,400.00 in Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira bought 8,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$404,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,840,020.

Laurent Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Laurent Ferreira bought 11,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$596,750.00.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$45.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

NA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$68.50 to C$72.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.25.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

