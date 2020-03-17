Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

