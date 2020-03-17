Morgan Stanley Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $44.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APO. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock valued at $246,584,439. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,841,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

