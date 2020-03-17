MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MONOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

