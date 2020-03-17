MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Raised to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MONOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters.

