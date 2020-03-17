Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of MCRI opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9,677.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.