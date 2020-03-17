Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of MBT opened at $6.88 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 104.29% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

