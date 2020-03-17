Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

NASDAQ:MLND opened at $5.96 on Monday. Millendo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.49.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.06).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 528,661 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 508,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

