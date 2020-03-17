Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

CASH stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.