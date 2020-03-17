Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $262.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 66.97%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

