Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 494 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $1,852,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,051.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

