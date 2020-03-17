Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,129 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.98.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,073,655 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

