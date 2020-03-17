Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

