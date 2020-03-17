Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $701.60.

MELI opened at $467.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $593.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $756.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,145,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after purchasing an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after purchasing an additional 227,377 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Mercadolibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

