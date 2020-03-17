Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

