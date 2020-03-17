Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $171.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.98 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

