Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $64.44 and a 52-week high of $131.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,591. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

