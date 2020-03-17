Mariner LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 378.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $150.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.03 and a 200 day moving average of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

