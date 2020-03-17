Mariner LLC Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,775 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

