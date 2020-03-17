Mariner LLC Takes Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.