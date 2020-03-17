Mariner LLC Sells 980 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.61. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $41.23.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.