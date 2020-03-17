Mariner LLC Sells 4,735 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 719,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 322,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 269,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 248,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 93,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FREL opened at $19.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

