Mariner LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

