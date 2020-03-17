Mariner LLC Sells 45,167 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,167 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.