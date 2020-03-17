Mariner LLC Sells 28,529 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.17% of American Finance Trust worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 146,360.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Finance Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. American Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

