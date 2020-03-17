Mariner LLC Sells 2,520 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,873 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $114.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

