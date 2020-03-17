Mariner LLC Sells 2,474 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:NUE opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

